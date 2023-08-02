HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 02, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) clearing fertile lands acquired by the company in the past, in Melvalayamadevi village in Cuddalore district. File

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) clearing fertile lands acquired by the company in the past, in Melvalayamadevi village in Cuddalore district. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

1. NLC told to pay compensation for damaging crops

The Madras High Court has ordered a compensation of ₹40,000 per acre to 88 farmers whose paddy crops, raised on lands acquired many years ago for Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) expansion, were damaged at Valayamadevi in Cuddalore district.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam also directed Cuddalore Collector to ensure that the compensation amount gets handed over to the farmers concerned by Sunday.

2. SC reserves verdict in Minister Senthilbalaji case

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on pleas of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

Presenting its arguments, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said it has the requisite power to arrest and interrogate the Minister in its custody in order to collect evidence and ensure corroboration.

On the other hand, the Minister’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi said ED has no vested right to interrogate an accused in custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

3. BJP orchestrating riots in Manipur ahead of Lok Sabha polls: CPI (M) leader Balakrishnan

The ruling BJP at the Centre is orchestrating riots in Manipur, Haryana and Rajasthan in a bid to mobilise the support of the majority community, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, claimed K. Balakrishnan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Coimbatore.

Demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, he said the Manipur riots that began on May 3 have been going on now for three months, 150-odd lives had been lost and 70,000 tribal people were hiding, in fear, in the forests. 

