August 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

1. Two history-sheeters shot down at Chennai suburb

Two history-sheeters, identified as S. Vinoth alias Chotta Vinoth (35) and S. Ramesh (28), both from Mannivakkam, were shot dead by a police team near Guduvanchery, a suburb of Chennai, as they reportedly attacked a sub-inspector using a sickle during a vehicle check, early this morning.

At 3.30 am, when the policemen on night duty attempted to stop a speeding car, it halted after bumping into a police jeep. When the police personnel ran towards the car, four persons got down from the car. One of them attacked the sub-inspector’s left arm using a sickle.

On witnessing this, the inspector opened fire at the assailant and the sub-inspector also followed suit, opening fire at another assailant. The duo, injured in the shooting, were taken to the Government General Hospital at Chromepet, where the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

2. Badri Seshadri granted conditional bail

Dismissing the petition seeking police custody, the District Munsif - cum- Judicial Magistrate Court at Kunnam in Perambalur district granted conditional bail to political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri.

Three days ago, he was arrested on July 29 by the Perambalur district police for his recent comments, in a YouTube interview, critical of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and the Supreme Court over the hearing of a case on the Manipur violence.

The court further directed him to sign at the Srirangam police station in Tiruchi City at 10 a.m. every day for a period of 15 days.

3. OPS, Dhinakaran urge State for immediate arrest of murder accused in Kodanad case

Sharing the dais during a public meeting at Theni, political foes-turned-friends, O. Panneerselvam (former AIADMK coordinator) and T.T.V. Dhinakaran (AMMK general secretary) urged the DMK government to fulfil its electoral promise to conduct a thorough probe into the 2017 sensational murder and heist at former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate in the Nilgiris.

4. SHRC seeks report on Krishnagiri explosion

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Krishnagiri Collector and Superintendent of Police on an explosion in a cracker godown at Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district on July 29 in which nine persons were killed and 11 were injured.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in The Hindu on July 30, the SHRC called for a detailed report into the accident from these authorities within six weeks.