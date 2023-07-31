July 31, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

1. Neyveli farmers can be granted time till Sep 15 to harvest crops: State tells Madras HC

During the hearing of an urgent writ petition at the Madras High Court filed by a farmer from Valayamadevi Melpathi village in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu government has stated that it is willing to grant time till September 15 for all farmers to harvest their standing crops and hand over the acquired lands to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited.

Further, the corporation said, it was willing to pay compensation even for the crops that were damaged now to lay an 80-metre wide canal in Paravanar division.

The petition sought to restrain the NLCIL from taking possession of his fertile lands until the harvest due in two months.

The farmer relied upon Section 24 (2) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to contend that he was entitled to seek a return of his acquired lands. It states if land had been acquired five years prior to the commencement of the 2013 Act, but its physical possession had not been taken, then the said land acquisition proceedings should be deemed to have lapsed.

2. Foxconn subsidiary to set up electronic components manufacturing facility worth ₹1,600 crore

Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese firm Foxconn, has inked a new deal with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a manufacturing facility for electronics components, entailing investments to the tune of ₹1,600 crore. Foxconn Group Chairman Young Liu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin signed the deal at Chennai.

This new facility is to come up in Kancheepuram, providing employment opportunities to around 6,000 people.

3. Crop-raiding elephant captured near Pollachi, for its third translocation in less than seven months

For the third time in less than seven months, the Forest Department captured a crop-raiding makhna (tuskless male elephant) in a village near Pollachi in Coimbatore district early this morning. The elephant is to be released into the Chinna Kallar forests within the ATR, around 15 km from Valparai.

The makhna was first translocated from Dharmapuri district to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 5, after it caused extensive damage to crops in the Palacode block. The elephant, however, strayed from the ATR forests and travelled over 100 km to reach Perur near Coimbatore city after two weeks.

It was captured again and translocated to another location in the ATR on February 23. But the elephant did not remain in the forest and began frequenting villages, including Saralapathi, around 20 km off Pollachi..

4. DMK not bothered about Governor Ravi’s laments: Minister Thennarasu

Governor R.N. Ravi has not taken any creative initiative for Tamil Nadu but was attempting to add confusion to the political landscape in the State by lamenting every other day but the DMK government was not at all bothered, said the Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in his statement.

Mr. Thennarasu referred to reported statements made by the Governor against the term ‘Dravidam’ in a function recently and added: “If the Governor had explained how the term was divisive, we could have offered an elaborate explanation. If he has a generalised statement, it could only be considered a lament.”