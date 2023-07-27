July 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

1. Chorus against NLC land acquisition gets louder

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said he will lead the party’s protest urging the State government to stop acquiring fertile lands for Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL) and seeking exit of NLCIL from Tamil Nadu. PMK will protest near the Neyveli arch gate tomorrow and attempt to lay siege to NLC premises, he said in a statement.

Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant condemned acquisition of fertile lands for expansion of NLC. In a statement, he contended the land should be acquired after seeking approval from the farmers and not by force. The police supporting NLC is condemnable, he added.

2. CM extends deadline for availing kuruvai special package

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who inaugurated a three-day State level agricultural exhibition in Tiruchi said the deadline for availing benefits of the ‘Kuruvai special package’ scheme would be extended to August 15. After inaugurating, christened “Velaan Sangamam,” Mr. Stalin.

Mr. Stalin, who was proceeding in his SUV to Thanjavur from Tiruchi this morning, had to alight midway and proceed in the vehicle of ,Minister K.N. Nehru after one of the tyres got punctured enroute causing anxious moments for security personnel briefly.

3. Teen judo champion loses leg during erection of electric pole

A 17-year-old national champion in judo, Parithi Vigneshwaran, lost his left foot in amputation after a concrete electric pole that was being erected, fell on him at Kochadai in Madurai yesterday.

Stating that he has been a national player, his mother, a physically-challenged woman, said he was preparing for a national event to be held in August. “He was a civil servant aspirant and wanted to become a police officer, but now he has lost his leg due to the negligence of TNEB officials,” she said.

The boy was standing at the Kochadai bus stop when TNEB workers were involved in replacing a worn-out electric pole. When a crane was engaged in erecting the new pole, the pole suddenly came down crashing and fell on him.