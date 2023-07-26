July 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

1. Annamalai releases Part 2 of ‘DMK Files’

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai who led a delegation of senior leaders of the party, called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. at Raj Bhavan in Chennai and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention and action in connection with the Part 2 of ‘DMK Files’ —documents on alleged benami transactions involving Ministers, MLAs and MPs of ruling DMK.

Later in the evening, Mr. Annamalai took to Twitter to release a 16-minute video charging the DMK government of indulging in three scams involving ETL Infrastructure Services Limited, Transport Department and Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation, worth a sum of ₹5,600 crore. “We will elaborate more on this during our Padayatra to our friends in Press & Media. We demand answers from the corrupt DMK Government.,” he wrote.

Earlier on April 14, Mr. Annamalai released the first part of ‘DMK Files’ following which DMK leaders including R.S. Bharathi, T.R. Baalu, Kanimozhi filed defamation cases against him.

2. CM Stalin takes a jibe at BJP, AIADMK on Manipur violence

The BJP-led government at the Centre has destroyed the principles of Constitution, democracy, and social justice in the country and failed to control the violence that erupted in Manipur, said Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, at Tiruchi. He was addressing booth-level agents of DMK, from Cauvery delta districts.

He also slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for maintaining silence on Manipur violence.

3. Chief Secretary cautions Collectors against abandoned borewells, pits, quarries; asks them to take action

Following the recent incident in Bihar’s Nalanda, where a three-year-old boy fell into a borewell, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has asked all Collectors to survey and identify abandoned open wells, bore-wells and quarry pits posing a threat to humans, especially children and animals. They should come up with safety measures by August 25.

In an official communication, Mr. Meena said the Collectors were requested to take safety measures before September 30 and listed the measures. The implementation of these measures demands coordinated efforts from the district administration, the local authorities, the contractors executing projects and stakeholders, he said.

