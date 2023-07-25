ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

July 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen venture out for fishing in mechanised boats in Mandapam, Ramanathapuram district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras HC passes on the decision on custody period to SC

The Madras High Court has left it to the Supreme Court to decide a period during which Minister V. Senthilbalaji, arrested in a money laundering case on June 14, could be subjected to custodial interrogation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) since the prosecution and the defence had approached the apex court.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists at Pudukottai, Law Minister S. Regupathy said Mr. Senthilbalaji, who is now lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal was not being given any special treatment either as a Minister, or as an office-bearers of the ruling DMK. 

2. Nine fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy; CM writes to External Affairs Minister

Nine fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, who had ventured into the sea last night were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching, early this morning. They were later detained at Kankesanthurai Port.

In the wake of the arrest, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin likely to visit Ramanathapuram district next month for two days, wrote to the Union Minister for External Affairs requesting him to take diplomatic efforts to resolve issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the coastal district on July 28 to flag off BJP’s yatra led by the party’s state president Annamalai.

3. Two women workers killed in fire accident at Sivakasi

Two women workers, aged 37 and 39, of an amorces manufacturing unit were killed in a fire accident while making a roll cap, in Thayilapatti, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district this afternoon.

Around 60 workers were working at the RSR Amorces Factory in Thayilapatti when the accident, due to friction while handling chemicals, was reported in one of the working sheds at around 12.45 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US