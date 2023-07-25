July 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras HC passes on the decision on custody period to SC

The Madras High Court has left it to the Supreme Court to decide a period during which Minister V. Senthilbalaji, arrested in a money laundering case on June 14, could be subjected to custodial interrogation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) since the prosecution and the defence had approached the apex court.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists at Pudukottai, Law Minister S. Regupathy said Mr. Senthilbalaji, who is now lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal was not being given any special treatment either as a Minister, or as an office-bearers of the ruling DMK.

2. Nine fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy; CM writes to External Affairs Minister

Nine fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, who had ventured into the sea last night were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching, early this morning. They were later detained at Kankesanthurai Port.

In the wake of the arrest, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin likely to visit Ramanathapuram district next month for two days, wrote to the Union Minister for External Affairs requesting him to take diplomatic efforts to resolve issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the coastal district on July 28 to flag off BJP’s yatra led by the party’s state president Annamalai.

3. Two women workers killed in fire accident at Sivakasi

Two women workers, aged 37 and 39, of an amorces manufacturing unit were killed in a fire accident while making a roll cap, in Thayilapatti, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district this afternoon.

Around 60 workers were working at the RSR Amorces Factory in Thayilapatti when the accident, due to friction while handling chemicals, was reported in one of the working sheds at around 12.45 p.m.