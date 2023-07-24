July 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

1. CM kick-starts registration for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

In Dharmapuri district where the self-help group (SHG) movement was launched by the DMK government nearly 34 years ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the camps for registration of applications under the monthly rights grant scheme for women heads of families — Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, at Thoppur.

Underlining that the scheme was not a welfare benefit, the CM called it a right, and an outcome of the recognition of historically unpaid women’s labour, thus making them self-reliant and economically independent.

The scheme is to be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart C. N. Annadurai’. The registration is being held in two phases. The first phase will be held from July 24 - August 4 and the second phase will be held from August 5 - 16.

2. Lawyers stage stir over circular on installation of statues, portraits at court campuses

A section of lawyers staged a demonstration outside the Madras High Court, demanding the withdrawal of a circular issued by the High Court administration on July 7, that prohibits installation of statues or portraits except those of Mahatma Gandhi and poet-saint Tiruvalluvar inside court complexes in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Further, they urged the High Court Registrar General to issue a circular permitting the display of portraits of B.R. Ambedkar since he was the chairman of a committee that drafted the Constitution of India.

3. DMK women’s wing holds state-wide protest against Manipur violence

The cadres of DMK Women’s wing held protests across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, condemning the naked parading of two women in violence-hit Manipur.

Speaking during a demonstration at Madurai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan sought the arrest of Manipur Chief Minister, Biren Singh, on charges of supporting the violence. He charged that the ethnic clash between the Kuki tribal community and the Meitei community has been “instigated” by the BJP for gaining political mileage and for allowing the corporates to loot the minerals in the hill State.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan who addressed journalists at Tiruchi,, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take full responsibility for the violence in Manipur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign over Manipur issue.

