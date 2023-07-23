July 23, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

1. NIA conducts state-wide searches linked to 2019 murder of PMK functionary

The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the houses of five accused men (who are at large) affiliated to the banned outfit - Popular Front of India (PFI), in 21 places across Tamil Nadu. The searches were related to the murder of V. Ramalingam (42), a functionary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district in February 2019 allegedly for protesting against forcible conversion into Islam.

According to a statement released by the NIA, the searches held in the districts of Thanjavur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai, led to the seizure of digital devices and documents. Earlier in August 2019, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 18 accused persons, including the five absconding accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Chennai.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in Coimbatore condemning the NIA searches at the residence of SDPI’s State president Nellai Mubarak in Tirunelveli.

2. CM invites Manipuri sportspersons to get trained in T.N. for Khelo India Games

Ahead of the national Khelo India Games to be hosted by Tamil Nadu next year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to Tamil Nadu, to utilise the infrastructure here for the purpose of training.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he has instructed the Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to arrange for training for sportspersons from Manipur, since the situation prevailing there was “not favourable” for them to train in their native State.

3. 20-year-old student dies hours after participation in marathon

M. Dinesh Kumar, a 20-year-old final year student of mechanical engineering at a private college in Madurai died hours after taking part in a marathon flagged off by Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy early this morning.

The marathon was organised by Madurai Medical College to create awareness on blood donation.

According to a statement issued by the Dean of Madurai Medical College, Dr. A. Rathinavel, the student who was a native of Kallakurichi district reportedly seemed normal for about an hour after the marathon was over. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital after he suffered epileptic seizures while at the restroom of the medical college. At the hospital, he suffered sudden cardiac arrest and died.

4. Murder of woman vendor at Saidapet railway station | Five including sister arrested

The Government Railway Police in Chennai have arrested five persons including a woman in connection with the murder of P. Rajeshwari, a 30-year-old fruit and snacks seller who was stabbed to death by a gang at the Saidapet railway station earlier on Wednesday (July 19) night.

According to a senior official, the prime accused V. Sakthivel alias Sakthi had an illicit relationship with Nagavalli, sister of the victim. The duo hatched a plan to murder Rajeshwari, with the help of three other associates, as she had threatened Sakthi of dire consequence for having an illicit relationship with her sister.

