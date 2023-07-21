July 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

1. Senthilbalaji case | SC issues notice to ED, lists case on July 26

The Supreme Court sought a response from the Directorate of Enforcement to a plea by Minister V. Senthilbalaji challenging the central agency’s power to take him into custody for interrogation in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh scheduled the case for hearing on July 26 at 2 pm even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Minister may have been trying to “avoid the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court completed hearing arguments on behalf of a group of petitioners who had challenged the continuation of V. Senthilbalaji in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following his arrest by the ED on June 14.

2. Vengaivayal water tank issue | DNA tests conducted on four juveniles

Blood samples of four juveniles were taken for a DNA test, as per the direction of a Special Court in Pudukottai in connection with the Vengaivayal case, of faecal matter being found in a water tank that supplied water to Dalits in the village, last December.

The four boys from Eraiyur and Vengaivayal villages were accompanied by their parents to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where their blood samples were taken in the presence of the chairman, District Child Welfare Committee and a member of the Committee.

The samples of 21 other people have been collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and sent for DNA testing in Chennai, in connection with the case.

3. Government bus in Chennai crashes into parapet of Anna Flyover, no injuries reported

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus was caught between the two sides of the parapet wall of the Anna Flyover.

According to police sources, the MTC bus (route no: 25-G) plying between Anna Square and Poonamallee, came from the direction of the LIC building towards the flyover, and took a turn on to the flyover’s left arm to go towards Nungambakkam at around noon.

The driver then lost control, and the front portion of the bus hit the parapet wall on the left side. When he reversed, the rear portion hit another side wall. Since only four passengers were on board, they got down and boarded another bus.

Police personnel went into a tizzy as the Chief Minister’s convoy was about to pass the area.