1. CM Stalin writes to Union Minister on Cauvery water due from Karnataka

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s share of about 22.54 TMC of Cauvery water from Karnataka, has not been realised, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting him to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to issue directions to Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s share.

Highlighting the dependence of kuruvai crops on the water from the Cauvery river, Mr. Stalin underlined the “critical scenario” and said the standing kuruvai crop could be saved only if Karnataka released water immediately.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan handed over Mr. Stalin’s letter to the Union Minister in New Delhi.

2. Centre more interested in revenue through online games: Law Minister

The Union government was only interested in the revenue online games could generate through the GST and was not considering the loss of lives because of the online games, Law Minister S. Regupathy said in Chennai.

During an interaction with the reporters, Mr. Regupathy said the government has to explain its stand to the people without getting into the details of the case being heard in the court against the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling Act, 2022.

3. Raise Katchatheevu, Tamils issue during Sri Lankan president’s visit: CM Stalin writes to PM

Ahead of Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi tomorrow (July 21), Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to raise two broad issues – the retrieval of Katchatheevu and the aspirations of the Tamil-speaking people in the neighbouring Island.

Meanwhile, DMK MPs have requested the Union Ministry for External Affairs to arrange for a meeting with the Sri Lankan president during his visit to the national capital, sources said.

This will be Mr. Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India after assuming office last year.

