July 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

1. ED seeks permission to assist DVAC in case against Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan

After pursuing corruption cases against Ministers V. Senthilbalaji and K. Ponmudy, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), insisted before the Thoothukudi Principal District Court on assisting the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in a disproportionate assets case pending against Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan.

Appearing before the lower court in Thoothukudi, the Special Public Prosecutor for the ED recalled that the case against Mr. Radhakrishnan was registered by the DVAC in September 2006. He was accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, when he served as the Minister for Housing during the 2001-2006 AIADMK regime.

2. CM Stalin writes to PM Modi on rise in cotton prices

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appealed for the withdrawal of the 11% import duty levied on cotton, restructuring of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), and temporary ban the export of waste cotton to help the spinning industry..

The CM pointed out that the increase in the price of cotton and its impact on the cost of yarn and fabrics has affected the spinning sector in Tamil Nadu which has around 1,500 mills and 15 lakh workers. He also highlighted that the spinning mills’ association in the State had declared a stoppage in production since July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. EPS questions Stalin’s reluctance in Mekedatu dam issue

The Leader of Opposition and the general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami, while addressing journalists at New Delhi, questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was reluctant to raise the Mekedatu dam issue with the Karnataka government or its Water Resources Minister, D.K. Shivakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT