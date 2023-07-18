July 18, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

1. ED grills Minister Ponmudy, his son MP Gautham Sigamani again

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and his MP-son P. Gautham Sigamani appeared at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Chennai this evening, for the second round of questioning in an alleged money laundering case registered against him in 2012.

The first round of questioning by the ED lasted for nearly seven hours until 3 a.m. today, after searches were conducted at their premises in Chennai and Villupuram since last morning.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is in Bengaluru for the meeting of the Opposition parties, spoke to his Cabinet colleague K. Ponmudy over the phone and advised him to “face, boldly and legally” the searches and inquiry being undertaken by the ED. Further, he promised DMK’s moral, political and legal support to the senior Minister.

2. Senthilbalaji arrest case | Minister moves SC; Madras HC gives nod for listing HCP again

Arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji has appealed the Supreme Court against the July 14 Madras High Court decision that a local court’s order for his remand linked to the cash-for-jobs scam would prevail.

The Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has granted administrative approval for listing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed Mr. Senthilbalaji’s wife Megala before a Division Bench to decide the date from when he could be subjected to custodial interrogation by the ED. Following a split verdict, the third judge, on July 14, had observed that the period of custodial interrogation could be decided only by the Division Bench.

3. Forest fire in Sathuragiri hills

As forest fire was reported in Sathuragiri hills in Virudhunagar district last night, forest department officials prohibited devotees from climbing up the hill to reach Sundaramahalingam temple today.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists at Chennai, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu assured that the State government would ensure the safety of devotees stuck on hill. A bush fire atop the hill prevented them from coming downhill, he added. The department, after due deliberations with the forest department would also create facilities to fight fires at hill-top temples, the Minister stated.

4. Plea against EPS dismissed

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi in 2018, seeking a DVAC probe into an alleged State highway tender scam.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh held that the did not find any infirmity in the preliminary inquiry conducted by the DVAC in 2018 when a clean chit was given to the then Chief Minister and therefore there was no necessity for the DVAC to conduct yet another preliminary inquiry just because of a change of regime in Tamil Nadu.

