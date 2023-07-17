July 17, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

1. ED holds searches at Ponmudy’s premises; CM Stalin hits back

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched searches at nine premises linked to DMK heavyweight and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy including his residences in Chennai and Villupuram in connection with an alleged money laundering case dating back to 2012.

Mr. Ponmudy is the second T.N. Minister to come under the radar of the ED. Earlier on June 14, Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the agency, also in a money-laundering case. Searches were also carried out at the residence of his son and Kallakurichi MP, Gautham Sigamani in Villupuram.

The searches was merely an “expression of BJP government’s annoyance” over the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna and Bengaluru, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said while briefing journalists in Chennai airport.

AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar justified the action of the ED against Mr. Ponmudy, which, he said, would have gathered enough materials first.

2. Minister Senthilbalaji shifted to prison

Nearly a month after arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on June 21, has been shifted to the Puzhal prison, following discharge from hospital.

Presently, he in judicial custody of the ED until July 26, in an alleged money laundering case, following his arrest on June 14.

3. Ramajeyam murder case | Madras HC wants final report at the earliest

The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID probing the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam to complete the investigation and file a final report as early as possible.

The order was passed after the court was informed that 1,040 witnesses had been examined so far.

The case dates back to March 2012 when Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

4. Fire breaks out at plastic goods shop near Meenakshi Amman temple

Fire destroyed plastic goods in a shop located on South Masi Street near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. The blaze was doused after more than five hours of efforts by firefighters.

The fire which was first noticed in the ground floor at around 8.30 a.m. later spread to the first floor where the shop’s godown is situated. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

