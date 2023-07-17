HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

July 17, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Searches were conducted by the sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy at Saidapet, in Chennai on July 17, 2023 

Searches were conducted by the sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy at Saidapet, in Chennai on July 17, 2023  | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. ED holds searches at Ponmudy’s premises; CM Stalin hits back

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched searches at nine premises linked to DMK heavyweight and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy including his residences in Chennai and Villupuram in connection with an alleged money laundering case dating back to 2012.

Mr. Ponmudy is the second T.N. Minister to come under the radar of the ED. Earlier on June 14, Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the agency, also in a money-laundering case. Searches were also carried out at the residence of his son and Kallakurichi MP, Gautham Sigamani in Villupuram.

The searches was merely an “expression of BJP government’s annoyance” over the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna and Bengaluru, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said while briefing journalists in Chennai airport.

AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar justified the action of the ED against Mr. Ponmudy, which, he said, would have gathered enough materials first.

2. Minister Senthilbalaji shifted to prison

Nearly a month after arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on June 21, has been shifted to the Puzhal prison, following discharge from hospital.

Presently, he in judicial custody of the ED until July 26, in an alleged money laundering case, following his arrest on June 14.

3. Ramajeyam murder case | Madras HC wants final report at the earliest

The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID probing the murder of K.N. Ramajeyam to complete the investigation and file a final report as early as possible.

The order was passed after the court was informed that 1,040 witnesses had been examined so far.

The case dates back to March 2012 when Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

4. Fire breaks out at plastic goods shop near Meenakshi Amman temple

Fire destroyed plastic goods in a shop located on South Masi Street near Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. The blaze was doused after more than five hours of efforts by firefighters.

The fire which was first noticed in the ground floor at around 8.30 a.m. later spread to the first floor where the shop’s godown is situated. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.