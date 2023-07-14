July 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Third judge of Madras rules in favour ED

In a major setback for the arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, the third judge of the Madras High Court, held that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is authorised to subject an accused person in a money laundering case to custodial interrogation.

The judge who heard the case following a split verdict by a Division Bench on July 4, ruled that the habeas corpus petition (challenging the legality of his arrest), filed by the Minister’s wife Megala, is not maintainable.

2. Chennai man dies after hours after police interrogation

A 25-year-old man, M. Sridhar of MGR Nagar in Chennai, who worked as a casual labourer with the Greater Chennai Corporation, died hours after being interrogated by police personnel of the MGR Nagar police station, in connection with a theft case.

Yesterday, Sridhar was called for inquiry relating to a burglary reported on Wednesday. He, while returning home with his wife at 1.15pm after the inquiry, complained of discomfort in chest.

Shortly after he reached home following first aid (reportedly for acidity) at a hospital, he had a seizure. When rushed to another hospital nearby, he was declared ‘brought dead’.

3. School Education Dept. acts on school for declaring 10-day holiday for RSS meeting

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has served notice to J.S.S. Public School, a CBSE-affiliated school at Udhagamandalam after it declared 10 days of holiday in view of an RSS meeting attended by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

4. DMK files | Annamalai appears before court

BJP state president K. Annamalai appeared before the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai, in connection with a defamation case filed against him by DMK treasuer and MP T.R. Baalu.

Later addressing journalists, Mr. Annamalai said his fight for corruption-free, clean governance in Tamil Nadu was a fight between people like him belonging to the “first generation” and the “third generation” of “dynasts” in the ruling DMK.

5. Parliament Monsoon session | DMK MPs meeting held

Ahead of the Monsoon session that is set to commence in the Parliament on July 20, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of party MPs at Chennai.

During the meeting, DMK MPs resolved to question the BJP in the Parliament on the alleged boycott of TN, inflation of vegetable prices, prolonged violence in Manipur, Uniform Civil Code, among others.

