July 13, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. Engineering counselling to begin on July 22

The single window counselling for admission to engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University will commence on July 22 and conclude on September 11.

Online counselling will be held from July 22 to 26 for special reservation category candidates including candidates with disability; sportspersons; and wards of ex-servicemen. On July 28, counselling will commence for academic and vocational stream students and those from government schools. This year there will be only three rounds and each round will last 12 days.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy who released the schedule at Chennai said that this year 430 colleges with 1,57,378 seats would take part in the counselling. “There are 3,100 more seats than last year.

2. CPI (M) wants T.N. government to reconsider eligibility criteria for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reconsider the conditions laid down to become eligible beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists in Dindigul, the CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan said his party was not for the well-to-do people getting the government assistance. “It will only be a wasteful expenditure for the government. At the same time, the poor and the middle-class should not be excluded from the scheme,” he said.

3. T.N. government strongly opposes Uniform Civil Code

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has conveyed Tamil Nadu government’s “strong” opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing against a “one-size-fits-all approach,” and flagged his concerns in a detailed letter to the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India.

“The UCC, by its very nature, has the potential to disproportionately affect such tribal communities and undermine their right to practice and preserve their traditional practices, customs and identities,” he said. Further, “any attempt to impose a uniform code may be perceived as an overreach by the State into religious matters, setting a worrisome precedent for future encroachments on personal liberties,” he argued.

The CM’s letter came a day after his party, the DMK, wrote to the Law Commission strongly arguing against the UCC.

4. Smoke emanates from double-decker train

A Bengaluru-bound double-decker superfast train was halted near Gudiyattam railway station in Vellore after passengers noticed smoke emanated from under the wheels of Coach six (C-6) of the train around 9.30 a.m.

However, the train resumed its journey after a delay of 15 minutes. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Railway officials said the smoke was due to overheating of the brackbinding. A case has been registered by Jolarpet railway police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT