Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

July 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. Madras HC to examine and quash criminal cases against minor boys for consensual relationships with minor girls

The Madras High Court has decided to begin an exercise of quashing criminal cases registered against minor boys for having consensual relationships with, or having eloped with minor girls, if it finds that these cases are mere abuse of law.

Passing interim orders on a habeas corpus petition filed last year on a missing minor girl (who was later found to have eloped) in Cuddalore district, Justices N. Anand Venkatesh and Sunder Mohan have also decided to put an end to the two-finger test conducted on victims of sexual offences and the archaic potency test conducted on the suspects, by collecting their sperm.

2. CM Stalin orders sale of vegetables through mobile units

In a bid to control the soaring prices of vegetables, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed officials to supply essential vegetables through mobile units, like it was sold during COVID-19 lockdown.

In a separate development a day after 15 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him for diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the arrested fishermen.

3. PMK functionary hacked to death in Chengalpattu, police opens fire to arrest a suspect

A 47-year-old Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary, identified as Nagaraj, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Chengalpattu last night. A special police team nabbed one of the suspects early this morning, after opening fire at him, when he attempted to attack them, sources said.

This morning, kin of the victim Nagaraj, and party cadre, staged a protest, blocking Grand Southern Trunk Road, and refusing to accept the body, demanding justice. As tension prevailed in the town, the police bandobust was stepped up on GST Road and at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

