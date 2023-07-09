July 09, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. CM Stalin complains to President about Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu complaining that the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi proved he was biased and was not fit to continue in the Constitutional post.

The charges put forth by Mr. Stalin against Mr. Ravi include unnecessary delay in granting assent to Bills adopted by the State Legislative Assembly, delay in granting sanction for prosecuting accused persons, assumption of political and ideological positions against stands taken by the elected State government and interference in the police investigation were among

The letter written yesterday when Mr. Ravi had a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, follows the Chief Minister’s earlier letters to the President, that were handed over by Law Minister S. Regupathy on January 12.

2. 15 Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Fifteen fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Neduntheevu, were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy early this morning, on the charge of trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen who hail from Thangachimadam and Pamban, had sailed in two mechanised boats yesterday. The arrested men were later taken to the Naval base in Kankesanthurai harbour.

3. Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme | OPS slamms DMK government over eligibility criteria

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government over the criteria it has imposed for women to become eligible for benefitting from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam slammed the plan to consider the income of all the members in the ration card to calculate a family’s annual income, while the guidelines say only one of the members would be eligible to apply for the scheme.

While the CM said about one crore women were expected to benefit from the scheme, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that if the eligibility criteria were considered, not even a few lakh women would benefit from the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT