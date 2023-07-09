HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

July 09, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu. File

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

1. CM Stalin complains to President about Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu complaining that the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi proved he was biased and was not fit to continue in the Constitutional post.

The charges put forth by Mr. Stalin against Mr. Ravi include unnecessary delay in granting assent to Bills adopted by the State Legislative Assembly, delay in granting sanction for prosecuting accused persons, assumption of political and ideological positions against stands taken by the elected State government and interference in the police investigation were among

The letter written yesterday when Mr. Ravi had a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, follows the Chief Minister’s earlier letters to the President, that were handed over by Law Minister S. Regupathy on January 12.

2. 15 Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Fifteen fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Neduntheevu, were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy early this morning, on the charge of trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen who hail from Thangachimadam and Pamban, had sailed in two mechanised boats yesterday. The arrested men were later taken to the Naval base in Kankesanthurai harbour.

3. Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme | OPS slamms DMK government over eligibility criteria

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam criticised the DMK government over the criteria it has imposed for women to become eligible for benefitting from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam slammed the plan to consider the income of all the members in the ration card to calculate a family’s annual income, while the guidelines say only one of the members would be eligible to apply for the scheme.

While the CM said about one crore women were expected to benefit from the scheme, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that if the eligibility criteria were considered, not even a few lakh women would benefit from the scheme.

