July 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

1. ₹1,000 monthly cash assistance for women family heads | Scheme named after Kalaignar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting with all the district collectors at Chennai, to discuss on the launch and implementation of ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme, a key electoral promise of the ruling DMK government. Following the meeting, Mr. Stalin announced that the scheme would be named as ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme.

According to guidelines issued by the State government, women heads of families who own a car or with an annual family income of above ₹2.5 lakhs would be ineligible to receive the monthly cash assistance of ₹1,000. Beneficiaries are to register through fair price shops.

2. Senior police officer at Coimbatore pulls the trigger on himself

C. Vijayakumar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Coimbatore Range shot himself to death at his camp office in Coimbatore this morning. The 47-year-old police officer allegedly grabbed his gunman’s pistol and shot himself. Vijayakumar had assumed office as Coimbatore Range DIG on January 6. Previously, he had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai.

Mr. Vijayakumar had been taking treatment for depression and he did not have family or work-related issues, said A. Arun, ADGP Law & Order, while addressing journalists at Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock and condoled the death of the police officer. Shankar Jiwal, the Director General of Police paid respects after the body of Mr. Vijayakumar was brought to his hometown in Theni district later in the day. Condemning the suicide of the officer, BJP state president K. Annamalai urged the State government to implement the recommendations of Justice C.T. Selvam committee on police reforms.

3. Senthilbalaji case | New PIL at Madras HC questioning Governor’s authority to keep his dismissal order in abeyance

A new PIL petition has been filed at the Madras High Court, questioning Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s authority to withhold his order dismissing arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet, following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case on June 14.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu took up the new case for hearing along with three other petitions which have already been filed questioning the authority of the arrested Minister to continue in the Cabinet without any portfolio.