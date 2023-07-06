July 06, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. Madras HC declares election of Theni MP as null and void

The Madras High Court declared as null and void, the election of P. Ravindhranath Kumar, son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. The court, however, kept its verdict in abeyance for a month to enable him to go on appeal to the Supreme Court.

Justice S.S. Sundar passed the orders on an election petition filed by a voter, P. Milany who had challenged the MP’s election on various grounds including suppression of his sources of income in the election affidavit submitted at the time of filing nominations, and also on the grounds of the alleged bribing of voters during the course of campaigning.

2. Raj Bhavan clarifies on prosecution of ex-AIADMK Ministers facing corruption charges

A day after Law Minister S. Regupathy wrote to Governor R.N. Ravi seeking his sanction to prosecute four former AIADMK Ministers who are facing corruption charges, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement with clarifications on the DMK government’s allegation of inaction by the Governor.

The Law Minister wrote to the Governor in the wake of him issuing a statement last week ‘dismissing’ the arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. During an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had accused Mr. Ravi of targetting Mr. Senthilbalaji when no action was taken againstAIADMK Ministers, who face corruption cases.

3. Minister Ponmudy acquitted in land grab case too

A special court for trial of cases against MLAs and MPs acquitted Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and six others in a case registered against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2004 for allegedly illegally acquiring government land at Saidapet in Chennai.

Earlier on June 28, the Minister and his wife P. Visalakshi were acquitted in a disproportionate assets case registered by the DVAC in 2006, by the Principal District Judge, N. Vasanthaleela in Vellore.

4. OPS wants T.N. government to take responsibility for toddler’s amputation

Former Chief Minister and deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, in his statement, urged the Tamil Nadu government to take responsibility for the amputation of the right arm of an 18-month-old boy at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam criticised Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for making public statements in defence of government doctors who treated the child, even when an enquiry committee was carrying out its work.

5. Nalini files plea at Madras HC for release of husband from rehabilitation camp for SL refugees

The Madras High Court has ordered notices, returnable in six weeks, on a writ petition filed by S. Nalini, a former convict in the Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who wants her husband and co-convict, Murugan alias Sriharan, to be released from a rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan refugees in Tiruchi, so that they can join their daughter in London.

