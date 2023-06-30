HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu (centre) addresses journalists at the Secretariat in Chennai on June 30. DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson (left) and Tamil Nadu Minister for Law S. Regupathy (right) are also present. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet | Govt. ‘disregards’ Governor’s ‘dismissal’ decision

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to “disregard” the communication of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi dismissing Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while addressing journalists, accompanied by Law Minister S. Regupathy and DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson in Chennai.

Earlier last evening, Mr. Ravi had unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night, when Mr. Ravi said the order has been kept in abeyance.

While the AIADMK declined to be drawn into the debate on the powers of a Governor to dismiss Ministers from the State Cabinet, the CPI(M) state executive committee passed a resolution urging the President to immediately recall the Governor.

2. New Chief Secretary, DGP take charge

Shiv Das Meena and Shankar Jiwal assumed office as the new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police respectively. They succeed V. Irai Anbu and C. Sylendra Babu who retired from service today.

Sandeep Rai Rathore took charge as the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police(GCP). He replaces Mr. Jiwal who has been promoted as the DGP.

3. Celt from Neolithic age unearthed at Dharmapuri

Archaeological excavations in Poothinatham, Dharmapuri district have yielded a celt belonging to the Neolithic age. A celt is a long, thin, prehistoric stone or bronze tool.

This is the second celt discovered at the site, where the department has laid 17 trenches. On June 10, the first celt was discovered. A total of 52 items have been unearthed at the site so far.

