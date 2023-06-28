June 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

1. Madras HC clears decks for ‘Maamannan’ release

The Madras High Court has cleared the decks for the release of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu-starrer Maamannan on Thursday, June 29, by refusing to issue an interim injunction restraining the movie’s release.

Rama Saravanan who is producer of a movie titled Angel, had filed two applications stating that Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had orally agreed to act in his movie in 2018. Claiming that 80% of the movie works are over, the producer approached the court seeking Mr. Udhayanidhi’s cooperation in completing the film. The Minister had earlier announced that Maamannan would be last film following the assumption of office as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

The court dismissed one of the applications (seeking restrain on movie release) as Red Giant Movies, a partnership firm, was wrongly impleaded as a respondent to the case when the movie’s producer was Red Giant Movies Private Limited, is a different entity. The court is to pass separate order on the other application that seeks a direction to Mr. Udhayanidhi to offer a call sheet for completing the movie Angel.

2. Minister Ponmudy acquitted in corruption case

The Minister for Higher Education, K. Ponmudy, and his wife P. Visalakshi have been acquitted in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2006, by the Principal District Judge, N. Vasanthaleela in Vellore.

Earlier on June 19, the Madras High Court has refused to stay all further proceedings in another case pending against Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy before a special court, for having allegedly abused his position when he was Minister for Mines and Mineral Resources between 2007 and 2011 and obtained quarry licences in favour of his son, friends and relatives.

3. Periyar University convocation | Black flag protest against Governor

As many as 260 cadres of various political parties, who staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Salem, were detained by the police. Mr. Ravi was in Salem to attend the convocation ceremony at Periyar University.

Earlier yesterday, the varsity was caught in a controversy over the circular it issued, advising the attendees of the convocation ceremony to avoid black clothes.