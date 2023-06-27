June 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

1. Chidambaram temple issue | Min reiterates on darshan from Kanakasabhai mandapam; case filed against 11 Dikshithars

The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments has said the department wanted devotees to have darshan from Kanakasabhai mandapam in Sri Natarajar temple at Chidambaram and the government would not remain a mute spectator to any violence being perpetrated by the Dikshithars on the devotees.

Earlier, Chidambaram Town Police booked a case against 11 Dikshithars of the temple for allegedly obstructing Saranya, Executive Officer of the Thillai Kali Temple in Chidambaram, from discharging her duty when she asked the Pothu Dikshithars to remove the board announcing curbs on devotees offering worship from the Kanakasabhai mandapam on June 24.

2. Senthilbalaji case | Hearing on habeas corpus plea concludes

Arguing before the Madras High Court on behalf of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the very fact of Minister V. Senthilbalaji having filed a bail petition before a sessions court was an act of admission that he was under legal custody and therefore his wife cannot maintain a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal custody.

By evening, Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy completed hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji’s wife, Megala, challenging his arrest by the ED, in a money laundering case on June 14.

3. DMK high command issues notice to Tirunelveli MP booked in assault case

The DMK high command issued a notice to its Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, against whom a case of assault was registered by Palayamkottai police yesterday.

The party’s general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Gnanathiraviam should appear before the party’s high command within seven days of receipt of the notice and give his explanation or send it through post.

Earlier, a case was filed against Mr. Gnanathiraviam and 20 others, in connection with an alleged assault on Godfrey Noble, a self-styled Bishop of the Jesus Saves Ministry of Ittaeri near Palayamkottai, following a dispute in the faction-ridden Tirunelveli CSI Diocese.

4. Periyar University convocation | Circular asks attendees to avoid black clothes; MLA uninvited

Sparking a row, Periyar University in Salem has issued a circular asking the attendees to avoid wearing black-coloured clothes for the 21st convocation ceremony to be held tomorrow (June 28). While the university attributed the advisory to the police, Salem Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari denied having issued any such advisory. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan condemned the incident.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy are slated to participate.

Meanwhile, Salem West MLA R. Arul from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), who is a nominated Senate member of Periyar University has slammed the varsity officials for not inviting him for the convocation ceremony.

He pointed out that another nominated Senate member, T. Ramachandran (Thalli MLA) from Krishnagiri district was also not invited. Earlier, Mr. Arul had levelled allegations of corruption and malpractices in the varsity that is located in his constituency.