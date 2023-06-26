HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

June 26, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

1. Caste has no role in appointment of temple priests: Madras HC

The Madras High Court, in a significant verdict, has ruled that caste will not have any role to play during the appointment of archakars (temple priests), if the candidate satisfies the requirements under the Agama Sastra applicable to the temple concerned.

The order was passed while disposing of a writ petition filed challenging a notification issued in 2018 by the Executive Officer of Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple in Salem calling for applications to fill up the post of archakar/sthanigar.

2. Engineering admission | Merit list released, counselling to begin in mid-July

The merit list for engineering counselling was released by Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy. Later, while addressing journalists at Chennai, he said the counselling for admission to engineering courses would begin in the second week of July. Mr. Ponmudy further said it was decided to delay the counselling ( that usually starts on July 1) until the first round of medical counselling is held.

A total of 102 students, including one from a government school, have scored the full cut-off marks of 200/200. A total of 2,29,175 applications were received, of which 1,78,959 applications were found eligible. Thus, 18,767 more candidates had applied this year.

3. Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet | Madras HC adjourns hearing to July 7

The Madras High Court has questioned if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to Governor R.N. Ravi making a specific request to allow Minister V. Senthilbalaji to continue in the Cabinet despite his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 14.

On being told that the Raj Bhavan had issued a press release indicating that the Governor was not in favour of the continuation of Mr. Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet, the Chief Justice (CJ) S.V. Gangapurwala said: “There is a distinction between not agreeing with his continuation in the Cabinet and passing a positive order against his continuation. We [CJ and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu] want to know whether any such order has been passed.”

Further, the CJ wanted to know whether there was any provision (in the Constitution) which empowers the Governor to dismiss a Minister. Later in the day, the court decided to hear on July 7 all cases filed against the continuation of Mr. Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.