June 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | ED files counter affidavit; Minister’s wife files additional affidavit accusing Annamalai

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in its counter affidavit to a habeas corpus petition preferred by Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s wife Megala, has denied the charge of having illegally detained the Minister from 7 a.m. on June 13 till his arrest at 1:39 a.m. on June 14.

Deputy Director Karthik Dasari, the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said, the Minister was served with summons after the completion of the search on June 13. But he refused to sign the acknowledgement and receive the summons. Information about the Minister’s arrest was conveyed to his brother, sister-in-law through a text message at 1:44 am on June 14 and to his wife through e-mail at 8:12 am, the central investigation agency submitted.

Further, Ms. Megala has filed an additional affidavit in the Madras High Court accusing BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai of having nursed a grudge against her husband because of perceiving the latter to be his direct threat in politics. She said, Mr. Annamalai had been speaking, since August 2022, about the possibility of such an action (arrest) by the central law enforcement agencies.

2. OPS urges CM to hold talks with ASHAs over pay hike

Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, in his statement, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to invite the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who staged a protest on Friday, June 23, for talks and provide them a consolidated pay of ₹15,000 a month.

Further, he sought the Central government to increase the honorarium (₹2,000 per month) and the activity-based incentives (₹1,500 per month) paid to them.

3. Clash over temple festival at Madurai

In a group clash over getting the first respect (Muthal Mariyathai) during a temple festival, an SUV of former AIADMK MLA, P. Ponnambalam, was set on fire, at Karvanur in Madurai district last night.

Supporters of a DMK functionary, Velmurugan, also damaged few motorbikes and household articles, police said.

