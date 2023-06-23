June 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

1. I-T officials resume searches in Karur at premises of arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s acquaintances

Income Tax officials resumed searches in Karur at the residences of persons acquainted with Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is under the custody of Enforcement Directorate, after being arrested in a money laundering case, on June 14, 2023.

The sleuths reportedly removed the seals on the houses of Karthik, partner in Sakthi Mess, a restaurant in Karur and also Ramesh, who has an apartment in Kothai Nagar on Karur-Erode road, and resumed their searches. Both men are believed to be acquaintances of Mr. Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar.

The two houses are among the houses that were earlier too, searched by the IT officials during an eight-day long search operation that commenced on May 26.

2. Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case | Key accused alleged harassment by CB-CID

One of the prime accused persons in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, K.V. Sayan, alleged that the CB-CID police team, conducting an inquiry into the case, was harassing him and his family.

The case came up for hearing before district and sessions court in Udhagamandalam. Advocates representing the accused alleged before the district sessions judge, A. Abdul Kadhar said that police personnel from the CB-CID investigating the case, were appearing at the house of Sayan unannounced, and were questioning him about the case, causing him mental agony. The judge told the police to formally summon the accused for inquiries relating to the case.

3. Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver shown the door, hours after MP Kanimozhi rides with her

Shortly after Lok Sabha member Kanomizhi felicitated her and travelled along for a short distance on her bus, Coimbatore district’s first woman bus driver, M. Sharmila (24) quit her job with a private transport company, purportedly due to a face-off with the management.

“The accusation by the management that I invited Ms. Kanimozhi in order to increase my popularity, was unbearable. I slog for several hours a day since early in the morning [for this job],” Ms. Sharmila said after tendering her resignation. However, the management had reportedly taken the stand that Ms. Sharmila has been inviting high-profile personalities in pursuit of media limelight.

