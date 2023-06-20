June 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

1. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister’s surgery slated for tomorrow

Minister V. Senthilbalaji is to undergo heart surgery at a private hospital in Chennai tomorrow, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian while speaking to reporters at Chennai.

Mr. Senthilbalaji who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 in an alleged money laundering case, was diagnosed with three critical blocks in his heart. He who was first admitted to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar estate was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on June 15 after the Madras High Court permitted the transfer.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Senthilbalaji’s wife, the State Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the ED seeking a report within six weeks on the alleged procedural lapses during the Minister’s arrest.

2. Chennai Rains | Special medical camps in 90 locations

A day after Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall in view of southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated special medical camps organised by the Public Health department of Chennai Corporation.

Briefing media persons, Mr. Sekarbabu said the special medical camps were being conducted at 90 places, six in each of the 15 zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

3. Nine fishers from Rameswaram let off after brief detention by SL Navy

Nine fishermen from Rameswaram were briefly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy at Kankensanturai Naval Base, after their mechanised boat was found drifting into Lankan waters near Neduntheevu, early this morning. Hours later, they were all released.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram Fishing Harbour yesterday and their boat’s engine had developed a technical glitch at night. It then drift towards Sri Lankan waters.

As the fishermen had not crossed the international maritime boundary intentionally, the Sri Lankan Navy let them off without arresting.

4. Madras HC questions on telecast of entire proceedings of T.N. Assembly

The Madras High Court asked why the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly cannot be telecast at the end of every business day after removing only the portions that had been expunged from the records.

The question was raised during the hearing of a case which complained of highly selective telecast of the proceedings after removing questions raised by the opposition members.

5. Kalaignar birth centenary | CM Stalin unveils Kalaignar Kottam at Tiruvarur

As part of birth centenary celebrations of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and his sister Selvi inaugurated Kalaignar Kottam, a memorial for former CM Karunanidhi, at Tiruvarur, in the presence of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who was initially scheduled to unveil the memorial cancelled his visit citing ill health.

Constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore, the memorial houses ‘Kalaignar museum’, ‘Muthuvelar noolagam’ (a library) and two marriage halls.

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Stalin, who launched a scathing attack against the BJP, said the unity and success of secular democratic forces in Tamil Nadu should be replicated at the national level to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre. He added: “We stand at a critical juncture and have a duty to protect democracy in the country. If we fail to do it, Tamil Nadu with a history of 3,000-4,000 years will be wiped off. Allowing BJP to come to power again will be detrimental to the future of Tamil Nadu, Tamils and India.”