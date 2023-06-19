June 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister feigns illness, ED tells SC; PIL at Madras HC for his removal from Cabinet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court against the transfer of Minister V. Senthilbalaji and accused him of “feigning illness immediately upon arrest”. The central agency said it wanted Mr. Balaji back in its custody as soon as he was discharged from hospital. Further, the ED contended that the time he spends in the private hospital should not be deemed as “effective custody”. The apex court listed the case for hearing on June 21.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation petition (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court questioning the propriety of allowing V. Senthilbalaji to continue in the Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio despite him being in judicial custody.

As Article 164 of the Constitution clearly states that the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor, the petitioner, advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, wondered how could the State government go against the will of the Governor.

2. Chennai Rains | City witnesses record rains; normalcy hit

In what could be the first widespread, heavy rainspell in Chennai this southwest monsoon season, intense thunderstorms lashed coastal areas in and around the capital city. Chennai set a new record of the highest rainfall received in June after nearly 27 years.

Holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts. Various parts of the city witnessed disruption in power supply for several hours. Due to inclement weather conditions, 10 flights were diverted from Chennai airport and some flights were delayed.

Southern Railway announced the suspension of trains operated from Dr. MGR Chennai Central station due to stagnation of rainwater in the bridge between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge. Chennai experienced power shutdowns in several parts, ranging from one hour to more than four hours

3. Madras HC refuses to stay trial in corruption case against Minister Ponmudy

The Madras High Court has refused to stay all further proceedings in a case pending against Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy before a special court, for having allegedly abused his position when he was Minister for Mines and Mineral Resources between 2007 and 2011 and obtained quarry licences in favour of his son, friends and relatives.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan dismissed a stay petition preferred by the Minister’s son P. Gowthamasigamani, who was the second accused in the case registered against quarrying of 2,64,644 lorry loads of excess red sand thereby causing a loss of ₹28,36,40,600 to the public exchequer.

The case is pending before the Villupuram Principal Sessions Court, which is also the special court for trying cases against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

