June 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Governor reallocates portfolios; ED gets eight-day custody

Reallocating the portfolios of arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “has not agreed” to the Ministercontinuing in the Cabinet, as he was facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and was presently in judicial custody, the Raj Bhavan said in its statement.

Based on the recommendations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Thangam Thennrasu has been handed over the Electricity portfolio, while Housing Minister S. Muthusamy has been allocated Excise and Prohibition portfolio, the Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier in the day, doctors at Kauvery Hospital, who assessed Mr. Senthilbalaji after he was shifted from the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar estate, Chennai, have advised early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, said a medical bulletin.

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai has granted the Directorate of Enforcement, eight-day custody of Mr. Senthilbalaji, for interrogation.

2. Ex-Special DGP sentenced to three years jail for sexual harassment of woman IPS officer

A local court in Villupuram convicted Tamil Nadu ex-Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das in the case relating to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police while on duty in February 2021. The incident occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani found Das guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment. He was also slapped a fine of ₹20,500.

The CJM also found guilty the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan, who too was named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against Rajesh Das. The judge imposed a fine of ₹500 on him.

3. Madras HC imposes cost on ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh against YouTuber ‘Savukku Shankar’ for tweeting against Minister V. Senthilbalaji despite an interim injunction.

