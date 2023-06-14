June 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

1. Minister Senthilbalaji arrested by ED, remanded till June 28; to undergo bypass surgery

High drama unfolded in the capital city following the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji (47) in the wee hours by the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate, after nearly 18 hours of grilling over a money laundering case during his tenure as Transport Minister during the AIADMK regime in 2011-16. The arrest of the serving Minister is believed to a first in Tamil Nadu.

Within minutes, he was rushed to Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate at Chennai where he underwent a coronary angiogram after he complained of chest pain. He has been advised to undergo a CABG-Bypass surgery at the earliest. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited him at the hospital.

Mr. Senthilbalaji’s Cabinet colleagues said the Union government was targeting him only because he was a DMK Minister. While BJP refuted charges that the arrest was politically motivated, AIADMK defended the arrest stating that the move was carried out only on the direction of the Supreme Court. Parties belonging to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance have announced a joint agitation in Coimbatore on June 16 (Friday).

Meanwhile, Justice R. Sakthivel, one of the two judges in a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, recused himself from hearing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Mr. Senthilbalaji’s wife. The Minister has been remanded in judicial custody till June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Madras HC grants time in Cathedrals Road land retrieval issue

The Madras High Court has granted a week’s time for Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit to a new writ petition filed by the Agri Horticultural Society against an order passed by Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA) for taking over Cathedrals Road land worth over ₹10,000 crore.

Earlier on June 5, the Chennai District Collectorate regained possession of the prime land measuring 6.35 acres of land in the heart of Chennai city, just a few feet away from the U.S. Consulate, based on the order issued by the CLA. Until then, the land was under the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

3. Schools in T.N. reopen for classes I to V

Marking the beginning of the new academic year, schools across Tamil Nadu reopened for classes I to V after summer vacation. The date of reopening was postponed twice in view of high temperatures.

Two days ago, school commenced for students of classes VI to XII across the state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT