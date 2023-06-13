June 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

1. ED launches searches at residences, official chamber of Minister Senthilbalaji

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate launched searches at the residences of Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji and his acquaintances, in Karur. In an unprecedented move, the ED sleuths also conducted searches at the official chamber of the Minister the State Secretariat in Chennai. This comes just two weeks after Income Tax officials carried out searches at premises of persons linked to Mr. Senthilbalaji.

In his statement, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin questioned the act of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searching the office of Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the State Secretariat.

“I do not understand why there is a need for the search at the Secretariat. I do not know whether they want to convey the message that they could conduct raids in the Secretariat and make use of it to threaten us,” he charged in a statement while the searches were under way.

2. Two men die after consuming Tasmac liquor laced with cyanide

Two men were found dead in a village near Manganallur in Mayiladuthurai district, a few hours after they reportedly consumed liquor purchased from a Tasmac shop, late last night. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi told The Hindu, the preliminary findings by a forensic team revealed traces of cyanide in the liquor sample.

The deceased were identified as Palanigurunathan (56), a blacksmith and Poorasamy (65), a labourer at his workshop. When both of them who had collapsed near the workshop, were rushed to Government Hospital at Mayiladuthurai, they were declared dead.

Only three weeks ago, two men died after consuming liquor reportedly laced with cyanide, at a licensed bar near a Tasmac outlet in Thanjavur on May 21. Following the incident, four Tasmac employees were suspended and two staff of the bar were arrested.

3. AIADMK adopts motion condemning BJP leader Annamalai

The AIADMK’s district secretaries, who met at the party headquarters in Chennai, adopted a resolution, condemning the BJP state president K. Annamalai, for his allusory reference to the conviction of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In response, Mr. Annamalai issued a statement mentioning that nobody needs to tutor him on the ways to treat the leaders of alliance partners.

4. CM Stalin writes to PM Modi opposing NExT

In the wake of the announcement by Union Health Ministry that a National Exit Test (NExT) would be held from 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the State’s opposition, and further requested that the NExT not be introduced and the existing system be allowed to continue.

The introduction of NExT was “neither in the interest of the students nor in the interest of State governments who fund most of the medical institutions,” Mr. Stalin said. Further, he contended that the step seemed to be “just another attempt to dilute the role of State governments and universities in the health sector and to centralise the powers with the Union government.”

5. New India Assurance apologises for ‘Hindi implementation’ circular

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came down heavily on a circular issued by the New India Assurance, titled ‘Check Points for Hindi Implementation’, the company has apologised for inadvertently hurting any sentiments.

“We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures. We are completely aligned with and respectful of the rich cultural legacy and linguistic variety across the length and breadth of our magnificent country. If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, We sincerely apologize for the same,” the New India Assurance company said in a post on Twitter on June 13.