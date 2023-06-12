June 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

1. CM releases water from Mettur Dam; reacts to Amit Shah’s remarks

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opened the shutters of Mettur Dam, releasing water for kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta region. About 17.32 lakh acres of land, including 5.26 lakh acres of kuruvai crops in 12 districts of the delta region, including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Nagapattinam, would benefit from the water release.

Later, while apeaking to reporters, Mr. Stalin announced a ₹75.95 crore ‘kuruvai’ special package. “Due to this special package, kuruvai crop cultivation would cross five lakh acres this year,” he added.

Responding to Union Minister Amit Shah’s comment that a Prime Minister should come from Tamil Nadu, the DMK president said, “We do not know why Mr. Shah was angry at Prime Minister Modi. If they (the BJP) have that thought to make a Tamilian a Prime Minister candidate, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L. Murugan may get a chance.”

2. Schools in T.N. reopen for classes 6 to 12

Marking the beginning of the new academic year, schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for classes VI to XII after summer holidays. At several schools, students were welcomed with chocolates and flowers by their teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met with, and interacted with students.

The reopening of schools was postponed twice earlier in view of high temperatures. For students of classes I to V, schools are to reopen on June 14 (Wednesday).

3. EPS-led AIADMK will lead NDA: Thambi Durai

AIADMK senior leader M. Thambi Durai, while speaking at Krishnagiri, said the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead the current alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year and there was no dispute regarding this.

He was responding to questions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Vellore where he had appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to elect more than 25 MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.