June 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. Amit Shah visits Chennai, Vellore

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah who was in Chennai this morning held discussions with the party’s office-bearers from South Chennai constituency.

Later, while speaking at the event organised in Kovilambakkam, Mr. Shah appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to elect at least 25 MPs for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a token of thanks for installing Sengol in the Parliament.

Later in the evening, he reached Vellore to participate in a public meeting.

2. Train derailment for third time in a week | Chennai suburban train derails

For the third time in the past four days, a train derailed in Tamil Nadu this morning. The wheels of the second coach of the suburban train that was proceeding from Chennai Central suburban station to Tiruvallur derailed around 10 am. None was hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The derailment took place while it was proceeding on the slow line between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations. Train operation that took a hit causing inconvenience to passengers was restored by 11.55 a.m.

Only two days ago, an empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derailed near Basin Bridge junction in Chennai when it was being taken to yard for cleaning work on June 9. Earlier on June 8, the fourth carriage of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train that was headed towards Mettupalayam from Coonoor derailed within minutes after departing. No one was injured.

3. CM unveils projects at Salem

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is on a visit to Salem, inaugurated completed projects worth ₹1,367 crore and laid the foundation for new initiatives at an estimated cost of ₹236 crore.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile AIADMK regime, he said the AIADMK ruined Tamil Nadu by blindly following the commands of the Union government.

“We lost the GST rights, and now we are unable to get the required funds. Due to the UDAY scheme that was accepted by the AIADMK regime, we are forced to hike the electricity tariff at regular intervals,” the CM added.

4. Tiruvannamalai Havildar video | Police denies claims

Following a dispute on vacating a rented shop near Tiruvannamalai turned violent, a video in which a Havildar named Prabhakaran alleged that his wife was assaulted and sexually harassed, went viral.

After BJP state president K. Annamalai took to Twitter to condemn the incident narrated in the video, the district police, in their statement, said the incident has been exaggerated in the video.

Based on counter complaints, Sandhavasal police have registered cases and arrests would be made soon, following a detailed inquiry, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT