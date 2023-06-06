June 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. DVAC searches residence of bureaucrat Malarvizhi

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) began searches at 10 places across Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai residence of IAS officer S. Malarvizhi who is presently vice chairperson of Science City.

The searches are being conducted over Ms. Malarvizhi’s alleged involvement in a scam during her tenure as the Dharmapuri district collector, from February 28, 2018 to October 29, 2020. Sheswindled funds to the tune of ₹1.31 crore, the DVAC alleged.

In a related development, searches were also held at the house of P. Krishnan, former Block Development Office (BDO) of Pennagaram Union, Dharmapuri district, for misappropriation of funds in the purchase of bleaching powder in 2019-20.

2. Finance Minister slams Governor’s remarks

Addressing journalists at Chennai a day after Governor R.N. Ravi made remarks about investments and education in Tamil Nadu, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said he suspected that such observations were being made to “divert” people from “sensitive” issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reference to the observations made by the Governor about T.N. delegations visiting foreign countries and his contention that this may not help in bringing in investments, the Minister said the Governor was using the Raj Bhavan to make “political comments.”

Mr. Thennarasu went on to point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his term as Gujarat Chief Minister had visited China, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand and wondered whether the Governor maintained these views over Mr. Modi’s visits too.

3. EPS demands resignation of Minister Masthan

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in his statement, demanded the resignation of Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan following the arrest of his supporters.

Pointing out that four DMK party workers who are supporters of the Minister were among those arrested by the police for sale of illicit arrack and operation of illegal bars in the native town of Mr. Masthan, in the wake of twin hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader sought the Minister’s resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT