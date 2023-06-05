June 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. Arikompan captured; to be released in Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

Ending an operation that lasted for over five days, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials tranquillised wild elephant Arikompan, also known as Arisikompan, at Erasappanaickanur in Chinna Ovulapuram reserve forest, Uthamapalayam of Theni district in the early hours.

Following the capture of the pachyderm, Theni district administration lifted the prohibitory orders that were imposed in Cumbum and Gudalur municipalities (since May 27) with immediate effect.

Tonight, the tranquillised tusker Arikompan is to be released in Upper Gothaiyar, which is situated about 80 kms from Manimuthar Dam, in Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve of Tirunelveli district.

2. School reopening postponed by five days

On account of sweltering heat, the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu, after the summer vacation, has been postponed for the second time.

Accordingly, Classes 6 to 12 will begin from June 12 and classes 1 to 5 will reopen on June 14.

Initially, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1 and for classes I to V on June 5. However, due to high temperatures, the date of reopening was then postponed to June 7.

3. T.N.’s higher education system needs to be aligned with needs of modern world: Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi who spoke during the ‘Conference of Vice Chancellors of State and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu’ at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris, said the current job market required the education system to produce students who are in line with the needs of a modern world.

While appreciating the efforts and policies of the Tamil Nadu government since the epoch of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj to ensure widespread access to basic education for a large number of people, Mr. Ravi stated, “Our higher education system needs to be aligned to the needs of the current age.”

He went on to add: “Business leaders I have spoken to, in fact, state that polytechnic and students from Industrial Training Institutes have better job prospects than engineering students. This is having an impact on the productivity and economy of the state and also the nation.”

4. The school education department brings back the post of Director

Reviving the post of the Director of School Education, Tamil Nadu government has appointed G. Arivoli as the Director. Mr. Arivoli was previously the Director of Elementary Education.

In 2021, the Department in a revamp, had done away with the post of the School Education Director, and had given additional powers to the Commissioner of School Education. K. Nanthakumar had then taken charge. He was recently transferred, and the post, at present, remains vacant.

