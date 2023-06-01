ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

June 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (extreme left) with his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin (centre) in Chennai on June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government’s controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation’s capital. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (extreme right) is also seen | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Delhi civil servants Ordinance row | Kejriwal, Mann call on Stalin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, seeking support in Mr. Kejriwal’s fight against the Centre over the Ordinance on postings of civil servants in the national capital.

On May 19, the Union government brought an Ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The move came a week after the Supreme Court had held that the Delhi government had the legislative and executive powers.

Addressing journalists jointly after the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal termed the Ordinance “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”. Joining his counterparts in Telangana and West Bengal, Mr. Stalin extended his support to Aam Admi Party and Mr. Kejriwal in this issue.

2. Withholding of Seeman’s Twitter account | CM condemns; Chennai police clarifies

A day after the Twitter accounts of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi were withheld, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned it.

In his Twitter post, Mr. Stalin said, “Opinions should be countered with opinions which is the morally right thing to do. Opinions must not be suppressed.” The withholding of Twitter accounts should be revoked and social media should be allowed to operate as per its qualitative purpose, he added.

Issuing a clarification statement, the Greater Chennai Police said that it has not given any request to Twitter to block handles of functionaries of NTK and May 17 Movement.

3. Three killed during accident in Salem firecracker godown

Killing three persons on the spot, a fire accident occurred at a private firecracker godown at S. Kollapatti in Salem. At least five others have sustained burn injuries. Rescue operation and police investigation are under way.

