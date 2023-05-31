May 31, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

1. CM Stalin returns from Japan trip

On his way back from Tokyo, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiradiya M. Scindia requesting to re-introduce a direct flight connectivity between Tokyo and Chennai. Mr. Stalin also requested to increase the number of flights between Singapore and Madurai.

The Chief Minister is on his way back to Chennai from Tokyo after completing his official tour to Japan and Singapore, where he invited investors for the Global Investors Meet scheduled in Chennai on January next.

Mr. Stalin is expected to land in Chennai later tonight.

2. Tanker operators attached to Chennai Metrowater to go on strike

Mobile water supply in south Chennai and parts of north Chennai may be severely hit as tanker operators attached to Chennai Metrowater will go on strike from June 1 (tomorrow).

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing various reasons, including inordinate delay in filling points at Area 9, Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors Association have announced that lorries on Area 9 (Teynampet) and Area 1 (Tiruvottiyur) covering localities such as T. Nagar, Mylapore, R.A. Puram, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam and Tiruvottiyur would not ply trips from Thursday. Nearly 45 lorries being operated in these zones will stay off roads.

3. Electoral roll of Continuous Updation released

The Tamil Nadu electorate fell by eight lakh and stood at more than 6.12 crore, including 3.11 crore women, 3.01 crore men and more than 7,900 belonging to the third gender. The latest figures from the electoral roll of Continuous Updation, 2023 (Quarter 2) were released by the Election Commission of India today.

In January this year, the total electorate of Tamil Nadu was 6.20 crore, including 3.15 crore women, 3.04 crore men and more than 8,000 from the third gender. “During the above continuous updation, names of 1,23,064 persons were included as new electors, 9,11,820 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries”, an official release said.

Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district continues to have the highest number of electors in the State with 6,51,077 electors, including 3,26,253 men, 3,24,713 women and 111 from the third gender.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT