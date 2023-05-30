May 30, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

1. I-T sleuths resume search at premises of Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother

Three days after abandoning their search, the I-T Department officials resumed the search in the house of V. Ashok Kumar, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji, at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur.

Earlier on Friday, the sleuths had to suspend its search operations after four officers were physically attacked reportedly by DMK party workers.

2. MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy quits party

MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy quit the party, culminating a face-off with the leadership over the prominence of Durai Vaiko, son of party leader Vaiko, within the party. Mr. Duraisamy announced his decision while speaking to media persons in Tiruppur.

There is no more need to sustain MDMK, he said, pointing out that the contestants from the party had to enrol as DMK members as a pre-requisite to contest in the Parliamentary (2019) and Assembly elections (2021). They were fielded on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.

Mr. Duraisamy who had earlier dared the party leadership to take action against him for advocating merger of MDMK with DMK, said he will retire from political life, but not public life.

3. Arikompan | Man dies two days after attack; relief enhanced

Palraj, 56, of Cumbum in Theni district, who was attacked by the lone tusker Arikompan two days ago, died at the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital last night. Hospital doctors said he had suffered head injury during the attack.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his statement, condoled his death. Further, he announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh which was handed over to the family later in the day. Earlier on May 28, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan handed over a cheque of ₹50,000 to Palraj’s family for the injuries he suffered.

Mr. Stalin added that the Forest Department was taking all efforts to nab the rogue wild tusker Arikomban, after it strayed into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring Kerala last week. Known for its love for rice and ration shop raids in Kerala, Arikompan was translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve last month, before it strayed into Cumbum town in Theni district on May 27.

4. Lord Mountbatten was in Karachi when ‘Sengol’ was handed over to Nehru: Chidambaram

Addressing journalists at Pudukottai, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said many fictional stories are being circulated about the historic reference of the Sengol, with the latest being the one “spun” by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

“According to biographers, the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam who reached New Delhi by train and not by flight, as claimed (by the BJP) handed over the sceptre to Jawaharlal Nehru in the evening on August 14, 1947. At that time, Lord Mountbatten was at Karachi, taking part in the Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan. He reached Delhi only around 7 p.m. on August 14 and took part in the celebrations of Indian Independence around 11.15 pm, along with Nehru,” Mr. Chidambaram stated.

5. Masked gang robs jeweller of ₹1.5 crore on highway

A masked gang that reportedly robbed a jewellery showroom owner of ₹1.5 crore in cash while he was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram to purchase jewels.

According to the police, the jewellery showroom owner Ishanth, 40, of Tirunelveli Town, was going in his car to purchase gold ornaments from his supplier in Neyyaatrinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.

Two cars, which were reportedly following the car of Mr. Ishanth, intercepted his vehicle at Moontradaippu rail over bridge on Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari National Highway and the unidentified persons, who had masked their faces, attacked the car.