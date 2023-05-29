HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

May 29, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Condemning the Tamil Nadu government over hooch deaths, a demonstration was held by the AIADMK cadres in Krishnagiri district on May 29, 2023.

Condemning the Tamil Nadu government over hooch deaths, a demonstration was held by the AIADMK cadres in Krishnagiri district on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

1. AIADMK holds state-wide protests over hooch deaths

Condemning the ruling DMK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the recent twin hooch tragedies that claimed the lives of 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, AIADMK conducted protests across the State.

Staging demonstrations in all districts, the principal opposition party blamed the government’s inability to control illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu, for the deaths. The party also demanded the resignation of Mr. Stalin over law and order situation issues.

2. Dr. M.G.R. Medical University gets a new V-C

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University has appointed Dr. K. Narayanasamy as the Vice-Chancellor of the medical varsity, for a period of three years.

The post fell vacant over five months ago after the one-year extension of the previous Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudha Sudha Seshayyan ended in December 2022.

Mr. Narayanasamy is presently the of Dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai and possesses 33 years of experience in medical practice and 13 years of administrative experience.

3. Arikompan | Minister hands over relief

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan presented a cheque for ₹50,000 to an injured person who was attacked by Arikompan, the lone tusker recently. Further, Theni district police have arrested the YouTuber who had used a drone camera in Cumbum, thus frightening the pachyderm away. 

