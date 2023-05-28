May 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

1. Justice S.V. Gangapurwala becomes Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office during a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

With his appointment, the Madras High Court gets a permanent Chief Justice after more than eight months. So far, the senior most judges of the High Court had been serving as Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) since the retirement of the last Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari in September 2022.

Justice Gangapurwala was formerly the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Born in May 1962, he started practice in 1985 and became the additional judge of the Bombay High Court in March 2010.

2. ‘Attack on I-T sleuths during searches at premises of T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother was deliberate’

The Director of Income Tax (investigation) Sivasankaran, said the attack on I-T Department officials, allegedly by the DMK workers and the supporters of Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji in Karur two days ago, was “deliberate”. I-T searches on premises of persons linked to Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji continues in Karur for the third consecutive day.

Mr. Sivasankaran addressed journalists after visiting four I-T Department officials at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here, where they were under treatment after suffering injuries in the incident reported in front of the house of V. Ashok Kumar, brother of the Minister, and others in different parts of Karur on Friday, May 26.

He said a woman official had suffered fracture and three others had suffered internal injuries. The attacks were deliberate. He added that the officials were assaulted and evidences were tampered at various places. The police had said that eight persons had been arrested in connection with the attacks.

3. CM Stalin travels in bullet train during Japan trip

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an official trip to Japan, undertook a 500-km journey to the capital city Tokyo in a bullet train and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: “Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours,” and shared some pictures of his journey.

“A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia,” he added.

4. Arikompan now in Megamalai reserve forest: Minister Mathiventhan

The lone tusker - Arikompan / Arisikompan has moved inside the Megamalai reserve forest area and the pachyderm is being closely watched by a team of officials and ground staff from the forest, police, fire and revenue departments, said the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan while addressing journalists at Cumbum.

During the last three days, the elephant has been roaming in Cumbum valley. Sometimes, due to panic caused by the people, it may have got irritated and entered habitations, he added.

Now, with the help of the radio collar, the officials have sighted the elephant inside the Megamalai Reserve Forest. Three kumkhis have arrived. If the pachyderm moves inside human habitation again, it might be tranquilized and taken into deep forest area.