May 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

1. I-T searches at premises of Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother; sleuths attacked

Income Tax Department officials faced stiff resistance from DMK cadres while they conducted searches on the premises linked to Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji in Karur. Angry protesters also pelted stones on a car of the I-T officials, damaging the windscreen and mirrors.

Following the attack, four I-T Department sleuths were admitted to the Government Hospital in Karur. Later, citing safety concerns, the officials aborted the searches in Karur.

The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr. Senthilbalaji, in Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, searched in about 40 locations across Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters at Chennai, the Minister denied reports he was also being searched by the authorities and said searches were being held at the premises of his brother, his friends and relatives along with their acquaintances.

BJP state president K. Annamalai slammed DMK accusing it of “manhandling officials and vandalising vehicles” during the searches. Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi claimed the searches were a result of the BJP “unable” to digest his party-led government’s popularity in Tamil Nadu.

2. Reopening of schools postponed to June 7: Minister Anbil Mahesh

Considering the severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the State, schools following the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum will reopen after the summer vacation for classes I to XII on June 7, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at Tiruchi

Earlier, the School Education Department had decided to reopen schools for classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023, and for classes I to V on June 5, 2023.

The Minister also said schools will function on a few Saturdays to compensate for the extension of the summer holidays.

3. Sengol | Rajaji’s support was crucial for traditional ‘power transfer’: Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who spoke at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore, said that after the British emphasised the transfer of power with “traditional trappings”, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, took the help of C. Rajagopalachari in complying with the procedure.

According to Mr. Ravi, the ‘sengol’ was handed over to Lord Mountbatten after a process of sanctification. Then it was received by the first Prime Minister to the accompaniment of the chanting of the ‘Thevaram’ hymns of Sri Thirugnanasambandar.

Mr. Ravi’s statement comes a day after The Hindu reported that evidence was thin on the Union government’s claim that the presenting of sceptre was treated by the leaders and the then government as the symbolic transfer of power.

4. T.N. govt. had no role in Anna University’s decision to suspend Tamil engineering courses: Minister

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, while addressing journalists at Villupuram, said the decision to suspend the civil and mechanical engineering programmes in Tamil medium, at its 11 constituent colleges was taken by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj without the knowledge of Tamil Nadu government. The Minister’s statement comes a day after the circular dated May 20 was withdrawn.

“The government will continue to offer engineering programmes in Tamil medium in the university,” Mr. Ponmudy said. The government had already directed all Vice-Chancellors and principals of engineering colleges to make announcements about the introduction of new courses or scrapping of existing courses only after getting the nod of the secretary of the government, he added.

5. BJP functionary picks fight with hijab-clad PHC doctor, booked

Nagapattinam district police have registered a case against a BJP functionary, identified as Bhuvaneshwar Ram for picking a quarrel with the duty doctor of Thirupoondi Primary Health Centre (PHC), Janneth Firdhouse who was wearing a hijab while on night duty.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Based on a complaint from the woman doctor, Keezhaiyur police registered a case against Bhuvaneshwar Ram and a special team has been formed to arrest him.