Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

May 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Karumuttu T. Kannan. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Industrialist Karumuttu Kannan no more

Well-known industrialist and philanthropist Karumuttu T. Kannan (70) passed away at his residence in Madurai, following brief illness.

He who was the Fit Person (Thakkar) of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple since 2005, also served as the chairman of Thiagarajar Mills and president of Thiagarajar Colleges. Mr. Kannan was associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Southern India Mills Association. He was a member of the State Planning Commission

Representing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid homage to the mortal remains of Mr. Kannan at his residence in Madurai, accompanied by Ministers P. Moorthy and K.R. Periakaruppan.

2. Hooch deaths in Villupuram | CB-CID seeks 3-day custody of 11 persons

The Crime Branch-CID has filed a plea in a court in Villupuram seeking three-day custody of 11 persons, arrested in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Marakkanam, which claimed 14 lives.

The investigation agency filed the petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court. The plea is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

The Marakkanam police, who initially probed the case, handed over the case diary and related files yesterday to the CB-CID team led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police Gomathi, who has been appointed as the investigating officer.

3. CM Stalin leaves for Singapore, Japan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has left for a nine-day tour to Singapore and Japan.

“The key motive of this visit (to Singapore and Japan) is to extend invitation (to investors) for the 2024 Global Investors Meet,” Mr. Stain told reporters at Chennai airport.

However, AIADMK, the principal opposition party questioned the CM’s foreign visit. The party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that in the name of attracting investments, the Chief Minister had embarked on a “pleasure trip”.

