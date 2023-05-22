May 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

1. DVAC files chargesheets against former AIADMK Ministers C. Vijayabaskar, K.P. Anbalagan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed chargesheets against former AIADMK minister and incumbent MLA of Palacode Assembly constituency K.P. Anbalagalan in Dharmapuri and against former AIADMK Health Minister and incumbent MLA of Viralimalai Assembly constituency, C. Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai, in two separate disproportionate assets cases.

These are the first two cases in which chargesheets have been filed against former AIADMK ministers in the Edappadi K. Palaniswami Cabinet since the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came to power in May 2021.

According to the DVAC, Mr. Anbalagan, his wife A. Malliga, his sons A. Sasimohan and A. Chandramohan, were investigated in the assets case to the tune of ₹11.32 crore that was disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Similarly, Mr. Vijayabaskar, along with his wife, had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income, between April 2016 and March 2021, DVAC sources said.

2. Twin hooch tragedies | EPS meets Governor

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan and submitted a representation against the ruling DMK government, seeking proper investigation in the recent twin hooch tragedies at Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Led by Mr. Palaniswami who was flanked by senior leaders including Dindigul C. Srinivasan, K.P. Munusamy, D. Jayakumar and S.P. Velumani, AIADMK cadres took out a rally from the Little Mount intersection to the Raj Bhavan, earlier in the day.

Vehicular traffic was badly hit for over a couple of hours, in Guindy and Little Mount areas owing to the rally.

3. Thanjavur liquor deaths | Four Tasmac staff suspended

A day after two men died after consuming liquor at licensed bar near a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlet in Thanjavur due to suspected cyanide poisoning, four Tasmac employees have been suspended. Further, the bar owner, Senthil and bartender, Kamaraj were arrested.

Yesterday, Kuppusamy, 68, a daily wage labourer at a temporary fish market, and Vivek, 36, a car driver, bought the liquor at the Tasmac outlet on South East Rampart Road. Moments after consuming it, they fainted. They were rushed to the Government Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital. While Kuppusamy died on the way, Vivek died a couple of hours later at the hospital.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver had told journalists that cyanide poisoning was suspected. Special teams were formed and a case was registered at the Thanjavur East police station.