1. Four new judges for Madras HC appointed

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed four new judges for the Madras High Court. According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice today, judicial officers R. Sakthivel, P. Dhanabal, C. Kumarappan and K. Rajasekar have been elevated.

With their appointment, the working strength of the court will increase to 65, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

2. Board exam results of classes 10, 11 declared

The results of State Board class 10 and class 11 examinations have been declared.

While class X students recorded a pass percentage of 91.39% , class XI students recorded a pass percentage of 90.93%.

Perambalur district registered the highest pass percentage of 97.67% in class 10 exams and Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.38% students in class 11 exams.

3. Ooty flower show begins

The 125th annual flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam of the Nilgiris district was inaugurated today.

The flower show which is the summer festival’s main attraction featured selfie spots made of floral exhibits highlighting the 175th anniversary of the establishment of the GBG and the bicentenary of the first Colonial expedition that arrived in the Nilgiris.

The main attraction at the flower show was a floral exhibit of a peacock made of 80,000 carnations, measuring 40 feet in length and 18 feet in height.

Oriel Sullivan, the fifth generation descendant of the Nilgiris’ first British administrator, John Sullivan, took part in the inaugural. Ms. Sullivan is a Professor of Sociology of Gender Inequalities at University College London.

4. Two kumkis brought to Erode to capture elephant Karuppan, return

With the Forest Department unable to trace wild elephant Karuppan who was last sighted on May 7 in the Anthiyur Forest Range, two kumki elephants — Bomman and Srinivasan — brought in on May 5 for the operation to capture the tusker, have returned to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Karuppan, who has been raiding crops in the region since December last year, was captured in Talavadi Hills on April 17 and released into the Thattakarai forest range in Erode division. The tusker however, walked in search of food for over 50 km and reached Perumugai village (on May 4) where it trampled to death P. Sitheeswaran.

