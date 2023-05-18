May 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

1. SC upholds T.N. laws allowing jallikattu

The five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice K. M. Joseph, upheld the laws passed by the Tamil Nadu government — Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017 — saying that the traditional bull-taming sport of jallikattu has been going on in Tamil Nadu for the last century.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin and various other political leaders including Edappadi K. Palaniswami of AIADMK, K. Annamalai of BJP, K.S. Alagiri of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi, G.K. Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress and Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam welcomed the verdict.

2. Scholars allege apathy by Coimbatore Sacon administration in student’s death during elephant attack

A day after a postgraduate student of M.Sc. Wildlife Science was trampled to death by a wild elephant on the campus of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon) near Coimbatore, research scholars of the institute staged a silent protest by wearing black badges, alleging that official apathy had led to the death of the aspiring biologist.

The deceased, Vishal Shrimal, 23, of Rajasthan was killed by the pachyderm when he stepped out of the hostel/guest house to fetch drinking water from the canteen at night due to unavailability of water in the hostel.

As the campus is situated in a forest and on an elephant transit path, the administration should have ensured availability of drinking water at the hostel and lamps on the pathway, said a scholar.

3. CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Porunai museum

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone through video conferencing, for the ‘Porunai’ museum that is to come up in Tirunelveli district at a cost of ₹33.02 crore.

The construction of the museum was announced by Mr. Stalin in the Assembly in September 2021. The announcement came in the backdrop of the findings of the carbon-dating analysis of paddy found in a burial urn in Sivakalai, which dated it to 1155 BCE and thereby indicated that the Porunai (Thamirabarani) civilisation may be 3,200 years old.

The museum will showcase the artefacts found from the archaeological excavations in Adichanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai. The land for the museum was identified at the Melapalayam-Reddiarpatti hills, in Kulavanigarpuram village, Palayamkottai taluk.

4. The Kerala Story | SC tells T.N. government to provide security to theatres

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, directed Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate security measures in theatres and for moviegoers.

The apex court set aside the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the screening of the movie — The Kerala Story.

5. Vinayagar idol removed from Krishnagiri Municipal Commissioner’s office

Two days after The Hindu flagged the violations of government orders during consecration of a Vinayagar idol outside the Municipal Commissioner’s office, the local body removed the Vinayagar idol on Wednesday.

The idol was consecrated by the Commissoner M.R. Vasantha on Monday (May 15) with the aid of a temple priest immune to the various government orders that forbade display/practice of ceremonies.