ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters scanning the QR codes after the launch of CMRL’s Whatsapp ticketing initiative at Thirumangalam Metro Station in Chennai on May 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. Twin hooch tragedies | CM seeks weekly reports on action against illicit liquor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a review meeting he chaired, has instructed government officials to ensure continuous action against illicit liquor, and submit a weekly report on this to him every Monday, through the Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

During the meeting held at Chennai in the backdrop of the death of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts due to consumption of spurious liquor, the Chief Minister also directed District Collectors to organise weekly coordination meetings regarding the prohibition of illicit liquor and drugs every Monday, with the participation of the police, revenue officials, and the district managers of TASMAC.

2. T.N. government hikes DA of govt. employees by 4%

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the dearness allowance for government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners from 38% to 42%.

The increase will come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2023. An official press release from the government said 16 lakh employees will benefit from the move, which will cost an additional ₹2,366.82 crore per year to the State exchequer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Madras HC disallows heli tourism in Nilgiris

The Madras High Court has restrained the Tamil Nadu government from permitting heli tourism as part of the ongoing summer festival in the Nilgiris this month.

While passing verdict on a writ petition filed by T. Murugavel of Chennai who claimed to be owning properties in the Nilgiris, Justices Anita Sumanth and M. Nirmal Kumar observed, “The fragile eco-system and vulnerability of this bio-diverse region cannot be the victim of crass commercialism, that too in such an unplanned and careless fashion.”

Earlier, were steps were taken by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the Nilgiris district administration to grant permission to a private firm for conduct of heli tourism from the Theetukal helipad situated at a distance of about three kilometre from Udhagamandalam. However, the efforts drew flak from conservationists.

4. Jedarpalayam jaggery unit arson | One of four injured migrant workers dies

A migrant worker, T. Rakesh (19), of Odisha, who was under treatment after suffering severe burn injuries in the Jedarpalayam incident, died at the Government Medical College Hospital at Karur.

He was among the four migrant workers, who sustained burns after a shed was set afire by unknown persons at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district three days ago, on May 14.

In the backdrop of the worker’s death, police continue to maintain vigil in Namakkal district.

5. Chennai Metro Rail launches WhatsApp e-tickets

After tokens, smartcards and QR Code tickets, the Chennai Metro Rail has launched WhatsApp e-ticket for commuters. 

To book WhatsApp e-tickets, commuters have to send a ‘Hi’ message to the number 8300086000. Soon after a commuter picks the origin and destination stations in WhatsApp, it will take her to the payment gateway. Once the payment is made, a QR ticket will be generated.

After launching this service, M.A. Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), said, a commuter can generate up to six tickets through WhatsApp e-ticket facility. “These tickets are transferable and if one person books it, they can share the QR code to another person for travel. This ticket has a validity of 24 hours and also gives a commuter 20 percent discount,” he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US