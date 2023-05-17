May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

1. Twin hooch tragedies | CM seeks weekly reports on action against illicit liquor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a review meeting he chaired, has instructed government officials to ensure continuous action against illicit liquor, and submit a weekly report on this to him every Monday, through the Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

During the meeting held at Chennai in the backdrop of the death of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts due to consumption of spurious liquor, the Chief Minister also directed District Collectors to organise weekly coordination meetings regarding the prohibition of illicit liquor and drugs every Monday, with the participation of the police, revenue officials, and the district managers of TASMAC.

2. T.N. government hikes DA of govt. employees by 4%

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the dearness allowance for government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners from 38% to 42%.

The increase will come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2023. An official press release from the government said 16 lakh employees will benefit from the move, which will cost an additional ₹2,366.82 crore per year to the State exchequer.

3. Madras HC disallows heli tourism in Nilgiris

The Madras High Court has restrained the Tamil Nadu government from permitting heli tourism as part of the ongoing summer festival in the Nilgiris this month.

While passing verdict on a writ petition filed by T. Murugavel of Chennai who claimed to be owning properties in the Nilgiris, Justices Anita Sumanth and M. Nirmal Kumar observed, “The fragile eco-system and vulnerability of this bio-diverse region cannot be the victim of crass commercialism, that too in such an unplanned and careless fashion.”

Earlier, were steps were taken by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the Nilgiris district administration to grant permission to a private firm for conduct of heli tourism from the Theetukal helipad situated at a distance of about three kilometre from Udhagamandalam. However, the efforts drew flak from conservationists.

4. Jedarpalayam jaggery unit arson | One of four injured migrant workers dies

A migrant worker, T. Rakesh (19), of Odisha, who was under treatment after suffering severe burn injuries in the Jedarpalayam incident, died at the Government Medical College Hospital at Karur.

He was among the four migrant workers, who sustained burns after a shed was set afire by unknown persons at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district three days ago, on May 14.

In the backdrop of the worker’s death, police continue to maintain vigil in Namakkal district.

5. Chennai Metro Rail launches WhatsApp e-tickets

After tokens, smartcards and QR Code tickets, the Chennai Metro Rail has launched WhatsApp e-ticket for commuters.

To book WhatsApp e-tickets, commuters have to send a ‘Hi’ message to the number 8300086000. Soon after a commuter picks the origin and destination stations in WhatsApp, it will take her to the payment gateway. Once the payment is made, a QR ticket will be generated.

After launching this service, M.A. Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), said, a commuter can generate up to six tickets through WhatsApp e-ticket facility. “These tickets are transferable and if one person books it, they can share the QR code to another person for travel. This ticket has a validity of 24 hours and also gives a commuter 20 percent discount,” he added.

