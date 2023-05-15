May 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

1. Spurious liquor consumption deaths | Toll rises to 15; CM visits patients; Villupuram SP suspended

The death toll on account of spurious liquor consumption at Marakkam in Villupuram district rose to 10 with four more persons succumbing today and the death toll at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district touched five, with the passing away of one more person.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after meeting victims undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, announced the transfer of probe to the Crime Branch-CID. Preliminary investigations suggests that industrial methanol was used in the preparation of the spurious liquor that was packed and sold in liquor bottles of TASMAC, he added.

Mr. Stalin also announced the suspension of Villupuram Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Palani (PEW) Villupuram, and Deputy Superintendent of Police of PEW Chengalpet. The Superintendent of Police of Chengalpattu A. Pradeep has been transferred. In a police crackdown, 55 arrack sellers were arrested in Villupuram district.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami who addressed journalists at Tiruchi airport said Mr. Stalin should resign from his post, owning up to moral responsibility for the deaths .

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Class 10, 11 Board exam results on May 19

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced that the Class X and XI board exam results for students from State Board schools, will be declared on May 19.

The Class X exam results will be declared at 10 a.m., and the Class XI results will be declared at 2 p.m.

Students can log onto www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to access the results. They will also be sent the results via SMS to the mobile numbers they have registered with, at their schools.

3. Jedarpalayam migrant workers | Top cop conducts inquiry

A day after four migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh sustained burns after unidentified persons set a temporary shed ablaze in a jaggery manufacturing unit in Namakkal district, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) K. Shankar held an inquiry at Jedarpalayam.

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan is likely to visit the injured migrant workers at the Government Hospital in Karur later this evening.

The incident took place in the morning yesterday, against the backdrop of locals accusing migrant workers of raping and killing a woman in the district two months ago.

4. Drowning of teen boys in Kollidam river | Two more bodies recovered

During the search operation that continued for the second day, two more bodies of students of a Veda Padasalai in Tiruchi district were recovered from Kollidam river. The bodies of two 15-year-old boys were recovered at Azhagiripuram near the old bridge, 200 metres away from where they drowned.

Earlier yesterday, four teenage boys, aged between 14 and 17, who were students of Acharyah Srimaan Bhattar Gurukulam Veda Padasalai at Melavasal in Srirangam, slipped and fell into Kollidam river while taking bath.

While one boy was rescued alive by the locals, the body of another body was retrieved from the river by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT