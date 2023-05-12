HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

May 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Classmates celebrate the success of S. Rhevaa Sudarsan Raj, who emerged as CBSE topper in Tamil Nadu during the class 12 Board examinations, at Shrishti Vidyashram CBSE Senior Secondary School, Brammapuram, Katpadi on May 12, 2023

Classmates celebrate the success of S. Rhevaa Sudarsan Raj, who emerged as CBSE topper in Tamil Nadu during the class 12 Board examinations, at Shrishti Vidyashram CBSE Senior Secondary School, Brammapuram, Katpadi on May 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. CBSE class X, XII results declared

Taking students and teachers by surprise, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and Class 10 results were announced suddenly this morning.

In Tamil Nadu, 98.52% of students who took up the CBSE Class 12 board exams cleared them. As many as 63,538 students from the State took up the exams, and 99.04% of girls passed while 98.09% of boys cleared the exams. 

In the Class 10 exams, 99.73% of the 86,745 students who wrote the exams in Tamil Nadu have passed. While 99.64% of boys passed, the pass percentage of girls was higher at 99.83%.

2. ‘DMK Files’ | T.R. Baalu files defamation complaint against Annamalai

DMK’s treasurer and Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu has filed a defamation complaint at the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet in Chennai against BJP state president K. Annamalai, for allegedly defaming him at a press conference last month.

In an affidavit, Mr. Baalu said that he had been aggrieved by the press conference given by Mr. Annamalai on April 14, at the BJP State headquarters.

In the middle of the press conference, Mr. Annamalai screened a film titled ‘DMK Files’ and attempted to create a misconception amongst the public about the complainant Mr. Baalu, stating that he had accumulated wealth illegally, the complaint said. 

3. Language politics keeps weakening the unity of India: Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, while addressing a group of students from Bihar touring Tamil Nadu on on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme in Chennai, said the linguistic reorganisation of States was necessary in the 1950s, the “politics” around the linguistic differences has now become “overwhelming” and “it keeps weakening the unity” of the country.

Mr. Ravi added that linguistic States were formed in 1956 for better administration, and since the State governments needed to understand the language of the people.

“Unfortunately, the politics has become so overwhelming that we have started identifying as Bihari, Tamilian, Kannadiga, Malayali…That becomes overwhelming and it keeps weakening the unity [of India],” he stated.

